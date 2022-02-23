FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14 return date: ‘Shattered’

After tonight’s new episode, of course it makes some sense to want to know the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 14 return date. So when is it? What do we know about the future? These are just two things we’re happy to dive further into here.

The thing that we are unhappy to share is that there will not be a new episode on CBS next week. As for the reason why, that has everything to do with the State of the Union Address. It is taking the vast majority of programming off the air for the night, at least when it comes to the four major networks.

If this was any other TV season, this would probably be a little bit more palatable for some. Because this is right after the Winter Olympics, it’s far more frustrating. We’ve basically had two weeks off, a new episode, and then another week off. The next episode of Most Wanted, titled “Shattered,” is going to air on March 8. Then, after that, there is ironically another repeat.

Can we get at least some stability by the end of the season? That’s at least something we’d hope for from a scheduling standpoint. We already know that there won’t be all that much stability in the way of the cast, as we are getting set for the departure of Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix. Soon after, we’ll get the debut of Dylan McDermott, presumably as the new team leader. There’s going to be a major change in dynamics with him at the helm, so we’ll have to wait and see what that looks like.

