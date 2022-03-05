The Bachelor spoilers: Clayton, Rachel’s overnight date discussion (video)

Monday night’s The Bachelor is going to feature some tough decisions, and not just for Clayton Echard. With the finale and a proposal right around the corner, things become more of a two-way street than ever before. It’s not just about who Clayton wants to give a rose to; it’s also about whether or not the final three are comfortable making a long-term commitment.

We think that going into the show, most of the women are comfortable with what the rules are. They understand that the lead can only say so much to them because it’s a television show. If Clayton were to tell one of the final three Monday that he’s going to propose to them, that would eliminate much of the drama the rest of the way!

Yet, we are also at a position now where clearly, all of the remaining women are looking for some sort of reassurance and understandably so. In the sneak peek below, Rachel is clearly seeking something more from Clayton so that she can get a sense of where the two of them really stand with each other. She may not want to go to fantasy suites unless she realizes that Clayton has serious feelings for her, let alone accept a proposal.

The promo ends before Clayton can confess something important to Rachel, but is he about to tell her that he’s falling in love with her? We know he says this to multiple women, and this is one of the things that causes him trouble later on — along with, of course, being intimate with multiple people.

Emotions are at an all-time high. Tune in to #TheBachelor starting Monday at 8/7c to watch how it all plays out. pic.twitter.com/gLcOpxOIfU — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 5, 2022

