The Bachelor spoilers: Gabby and Clayton’s overnight date! (video)

Tuesday night’s The Bachelor is bringing us overnight dates and fantasy suites, be rest assured, it’s not all drama — even if we know that we’re getting there eventually.

For the sake of this article, let’s focus on a sneak peek below that gives us Clayton Echard, Gabby, and the beginning of what looks like an adventurous date! While Gabby may have hoped for a luxurious Icelandic cruise, she’s instead getting an ATV ride with Clayton as they try something for the first time. It’s probably not the sort of thing either of them would just get up and do everyday in their normal lives, but they seem to be enjoying it — or, at the very least, enjoying one another’s company.

The overnight dates are of course when feelings start to turn into real love, and Gabby admits that there are some things she wants to tell Clayton before he makes his final decision on an engagement. She’s one of three women left alongside Susie and Rachel and at this point, it honestly feels a little too early to tell where things are going to be going here. Clayton’s got feelings for all of them, but the incident where he admits to sleeping with multiple women could derail everything. We wouldn’t be surprised if more than one woman decides to leave, and this is probably where we’re going to see Clayton say “I’m so broken” — a line that has been used in a TON of different women.

We should note that Clayton is far from the first lead on this show or The Bachelorette to sleep with multiple people at the overnight dates. However, you need to know how to deliver this message to the contestants and also be sensitive and understanding of their feelings. A lot of people aren’t going to be okay with it and clearly, Clayton missed that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor coming up

What do you think is coming up on The Bachelor episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and projections now in the comments! There are even more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

A date that represents the journey. Expect a bumpy ride from here on out, Bachelor Nation. pic.twitter.com/y7VtJP5Qhv — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 4, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







