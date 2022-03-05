NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10: Deeks’ bad news for Callen

Tomorrow night NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 is set to arrive on CBS! There’s going to be a lot of big stuff coming around the corner, but then also a pretty funny sideplot that puts Deeks and Callen at the center of it.

What’s going on here? Well, Eric Christian Olsen’s character has found a buyer for the bar, but this is someone who (understandably) doesn’t want some random guy living above it. This random guy is G. Callen. In the sneak peek below, you can see Deeks making it clear to Sam that this entire situation makes him awkward — how is he going to tell Callen he’s gotta leave? His solution is pretty simple: Have Sam do it for him instead.

Ultimately, he tries his best to bribe Sam to do the favor for him but, unfortunately for Marty, LL Cool J’s character isn’t biting on the idea. He tells him instead to just toughen up and make it happen. Even if this isn’t something that Callen wants to hear at first, he’s a grown-up. With that in mind, he’ll at least realize that this is okay and he can deal with the consequences.

While this entire scene may not matter too much within the grand scheme of things, it is a crystal-clear reminder of what we enjoy about NCIS: Los Angeles so much — the relationship between a lot of the agents. The writers do a good job of constantly showing that despite their jobs and their ability to save countless lives, they are still real people with similar issues and insecurities to everyone else. Deeks is a fantastic vessel for a lot of these feelings the vast majority of the time.

