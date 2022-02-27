NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Where Loyalties Lie’

Next week NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 is set to air on CBS, and this is definitely a story we’ve been waiting a while for!

Just think about it like this: “Where Loyalties Lie” is originally an installment that we were supposed to see in late January. Now, we’re going to be waiting until March in order to check it out! This appears to be another story-of-the-week plot that doesn’t have any bearings on larger story arcs but in a way, we don’t care about that all that much right now. One of the major purposes of television has long been to find an escape from the outside world, and this episode could prove a fantastic venue for a lot of people. There will be an exciting case most likely, but beyond that plenty of fun moments for the chosen-family that is this team. They love each other, and they’ll do whatever they can in order to ensure that each other are safe.

To get a few more details now on the future, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What makes this episode such a classic race-against-time story starts with the high stakes: If this radar technology falls into the wrong hands, it could mean a widespread loss of life. This has always separated this show from other spin-offs; while LA may be the setting, it tends to be a little more global in scale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other updates on the series soon enough and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







