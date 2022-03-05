Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Nominations and alliances (day 7)

Tonight on Big Brother Canada 10 the latest nomination ceremony has taken place, and it’s one that could create some ripples.

If you missed the news from late last night, Head of Household Marty nominated Jacey-Lynne and Jay for eviction, with Jay seemingly serving as the target right now. They are clearly on the outside of most core alliances, and this could be a tough week unless they win the Veto. It seems like Marty would be fine to go after Stephanie, but she made a deal with him in the HoH Competition and he doesn’t want to break his word in the first half of the game. (That’s actually what he said.)

For now, it appears like Kevin could end up being the replacement nominee for the second straight week depending on the Veto, which Marty does not want to see used.

As for what else is happening right now in the game, thing alliances and a LOT of them. It’s hard to keep a lot of it straight. The Savage 7 could be the dominant group, and it consists of Gino, Josh, Hermon, Kyle, Moose, Summer, and Tynesha. A few did hand-gestures when they voted last week, so some may be more committed to the group than others. Some of the guys are close, but the Marty part of it could be amplified because he is HoH. He also has a pact-of-sorts with Marty.

There’s also a group in the game that recently named themselves The Retreat: Gino, Hermon, Jacey-Lynne, Stephanie, and Kyle. The real thing worth noting right now is that Sunday’s episode is going to clear up some things. For now, it just feels a little like Big Brother 22 where there is a giant blob of people who are all working together in some various form and then a few stragglers. Jay, Kevin, and Jess definitely feel like they are three of the people on the outside looking in.

