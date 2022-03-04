Big Brother Canada 10: Melina Mansing on being first one evicted

Last night on Big Brother Canada Melina Mansing became the first person evicted from the game and after speaking with her, we can say one thing: We’re pretty sad. There was so much to her as a player we didn’t get to see! She wasn’t afraid of conflict and was ready for a war between multiple sides of the house. Unfortunately, she fell victim to a little bit of bad luck: Not speaking too much to new HoH Hermon within the first 24 hours of the game, and then being a backup target after Jess won the Power of Veto.

Below, Melina talks about her experience, her regrets, and also the current structure of the house.

Matt & Jess – First of all, how are you doing? I feel like there should be some sort of cooldown period for everyone after what they go through in the game.

Melina – It was such a wild experience, that’s for sure. I even myself speaking when I came hope like I was still in the house, like I’m intentively listening to people (laughs). And I was only in there a few days!

So Hermon nominates you and Jess, and one of the reasons he gives is that he hasn’t spent that much time talking with you. From my vantage point, isn’t that in part on him?

Yeah! Why is this all on me? We only had 24 hours!

Was that a wakeup call for you, or were you just purely frustrated?

I was definitely frustrated and it was a wakeup call. Now I know what I should’ve said to him. I should’ve been like ‘I know we haven’t talked, but I would love to do this and this [within the game]. Keep me and I’ll show you.’ Instead I was just like ‘what do you need from me?’.

Going into the Veto it did seem like Jess was going to be the target. Did you feel that way, or does it really matter who the target is?

It doesn’t matter. I had to win that PoV, regardless of who was telling me that information — but yes, people were telling me that I was not the target. At the same time, though, I’m still on the block.

The moment that Jess won the Veto, did you know at that point you were probably the one going?

I did have hope that maybe I could campaign my way through if people wanted to play the game the same way I did, but it didn’t seem like it.

So let’s get into that a little bit. What was the way you wanted to play the game?

It’s so important to play a respectful game. I know it’s easy to say because I didn’t get an opportunity to show it, but have fun with it! Challenge yourself and make yourself uncomfortable. I’d rather them choose me to make themselves uncomfortable and have the house all riled up. It’s not going to be a happy-go-lucky time!

You told Arisa you campaigned your butt off and I fully believe you, but we didn’t get to see a lot of it. What was your main pitch?

Let me tell you — I campaigned all day! I went to every person in that house. My main campaign was that respectful game … Keep me around and we can be a team and have the house be split. Originally, that was going to happen. Also, [I said to] keep me and don’t take the easy way out.

Specifically with Hermon, I just said ‘I can help you if Jess is ever a threat to you.’ I would be able to switch their mind and help Hermon to stay.

You mention there was a split house, and we know that Jess and Jay both voted to keep you. Who did you think was on your side?

I was hoping to get Betty and Josh. I needed seven. I wanted to get [Jacey-Lynne] and Steph, as sort of a woman thing, but I knew that wasn’t going to happen. My final number was going to be Marty, because nobody really had his back in there.

Let’s talk about Kevin for a moment. There was some talk about him being putting on an act, and of course out here we know he’s trying to be a mustache-twirling villain. What is your take on him now?

You know what? I called it. After I talked to him a few times I was just like ‘this is all crap. This is so fake right now’ (laughs). I wouldn’t call him a villain, but he is putting on a persona.

You mentioned last night that you wanted to go back in and tear stuff up, so had you found a way back in, what would you have tried to do?

I would have kept going with my normal self — I had a little more confidence at the end, so I would’ve been able to create more connections. Obviously I would crush the HoH and then I’d put people on the block. I don’t even need to talk to them — I already know who’s going on the block (laughs).

Did you at least have fun in the game overall? I know it’s really hard being the first person evicted.

It’s awful. It’s a nightmare. At the end of the day, it was fun and it was definitely an experience.

Did any of the preparation you did before the game actually help you once you were in the house?

Not one bit (laughs). Not at all. There’s no preparation — it’s like, don’t even try.

