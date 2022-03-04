Big Brother Canada 10 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH? (day 6)

Who is the new Head of Household within the Big Brother Canada house? The feeds are finally online! With that, we’re starting to have a good sense of what the season is going to look like moving forward.

The first order of business here, though, is getting the aforementioned question out of the way: Marty has won HoH! He’s got the power for the week and odds are, this will be an interesting next few days. He’s one of the older guys and on paper, he’s not going to be in the most stable spot. If feels already like some of the athletic bros are working together to some extent, while people like Jacey-Lynne and Stephanie may be included in here somewhat. Stephanie and Marty were the final two left in the competition and it sounds like she took a deal that ensured her safety for the time being.

As HoH, Marty has the ability to gather information and make good decisions — he just can’t let himself be snowed over here since moving forward, everyone is going to make him think that they’re pals with him. It’s a little too early to know what’s going to happen with the next nominations but for those who don’t know, but Marty and Gino are French speakers and had no problem chatting it up after the competition. (Remember, French and English are both official languages in Canada; we’re surprised we haven’t seen more of this over time.)

Ultimately, we do think we’re set up for at least an interesting season moving forward; a lot of it will come down to who is there play bold, and who is there to hang out with their new friends. Some will get inevitably left in the dust.

