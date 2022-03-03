1932 premiere date: When could 1883 ‘season 2’ arrive on Paramount+?

Based on some comments we’ve heard from Taylor Sheridan recently, it does appear as though 1932 is meant to be the natural follow-up to 1883. There’s been a lot of confusion over what the future holds for the latter show; technically, more episodes were ordered within the 1883 world, but you can almost view 1932 as a season 2 in its own right. Both of these shows connect to the flagship show Yellowstone, and will profile a very specific part of the Dutton family’s past.

So when could we see 1932 actually arrive on Paramount+? It’s a worthy subject to think about, especially since it was just announced and with that, the temptation would be to say you’ll be waiting until early 2023 at the earliest. More than likely, that’s going to be the case — but we also would not call it a guarantee.

Remember this: 1883 was announced in a similar window in 2021 that the new prequel was this year, and it still managed a December premiere date. It was an incredibly fast turnaround for a show of this scale and ambition, and we give Sheridan and the entire production team a lot of credit for finding a way to make that happen.

Yet, it’s probably a little unrealistic to think that they will be able to move at that pace moving forward. Our hope is that we’ll get at least a trailer for 1932 during Yellowstone season 5 and we’re sure that Paramount will use the network to promote the streaming show just like they did during season 4. We know that some people were annoyed about the amount of 1883 promotion being a little over-the-top, but it premiered with record ratings for Paramount+. Just on the basis of that alone, we tend to think that the folks at the network probably don’t have that much in the way of regrets at the moment.

