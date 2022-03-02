1883 season 2: Without Elsa, how could it continue?

As we’ve gone over this week already, there is still a lot of confusion over an 1883 season 2. While it does seem like there’s more story to be told with some of these characters, it remains unclear how it’s going to happen. Last month, Paramount+ indicated that there are more episodes of the prequel coming, and that is alongside the new prequel 1932. Granted, all of this could change, as Taylor Sheridan indicated recently that 1883 was meant to be a one-and-done story.

Let’s say, though, that we do end up getting a proper 1883 season 2 at some point in the future. What would that look like? How would it de delivered?

Odds are, this version of the show would not contain anywhere near the same cast. Characters like Shea and Thomas are most likely gone — that is, unless you decide to make the new episodes about their future on the West Coast as opposed to the Duttons in Montana. (Granted, if you do that it’s barely a Yellowstone prequel anymore.) It’s clear at this point that Elsa Dutton is dead, but that Thomas and Margaret both survive until at least 1893 and get the ranch off the ground.

If we do see more of the 1883 world in the future, it will likely be the story of how these two characters start up the ranch, secure their land, and combat some early threats. It’s certainly possible that we could meet some new faces along the way, as well! One thing that would be especially interesting to us is if there’s a young character we could meet who would also be alive in 1932. We wondered previously if that could be Elsa, provided of course she survived. Now, that baton could be passed along. This would allow multiple parts of the show’s world to feel a little more continuous and on paper, this is a pretty exciting proposition.

