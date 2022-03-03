NCIS season 19 episode 15 photo: Why is Jessica Knight dressed up?

NCIS season 19 episode 15 won’t be airing on CBS until a week from Monday, but there are a few things on our mind at present. Take, for example, the question in the title for this article. We know that this is a show where the agents are off chasing bad guys in the street; it’s not so much a show where people tend to dress up in their fanciest of clothing.

Yet, that is exactly what we are seeing here for Katrina Law’s character of Jessica Knight in the photo above. So what in the world is going on here?

There are a few different theories that come to our mind, with the primary one being that she is going undercover for some sort of case. This is why she’s dressed up at what appears to be the office. “Thick as Thieves” is a story that will explore some of Parker’s past in Philadelphia, and there could be an instance here where an undercover operative is to the team’s advantage.

Of course, there’s also a possibility that Agent Knight is attending some sort of gala or event tied to work. Or, could she have a date? We’re sure there are plenty of people who would wonder about that, and who the person could be she’s going out with. This is where we’d love to go down a rabbit hole that she and Jimmy Palmer are getting together, but he just took off his wedding ring on Monday’s episode. This is a show known for a glacial pace when it comes to romantic subplots, so we’d be shocked if there are any major developments there before the end of the season. (Still, we think the writers have been setting something up here for a while.)

What do you think is going on here for Knight entering NCIS season 19 episode 15?

