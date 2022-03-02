NCIS season 19 episode 15 photo: Are Knight, Torres in danger?

NCIS season 19 episode 15 is set to come on CBS a week from Monday, and it looks as though there are problems ahead for multiple characters!

At the center of this particular episode (titled “Thick as Thieves”), we are going to see a personal story for one Alden Parker. The team will be heading off to Philadelphia and while there, some parts of his delinquent past will be revealed.

To go along with all of this, it also seems as though we’re going to be seeing Knight and Torres find themselves in a little bit of danger. How bad will it be? Well, apparently bad enough that the two have to show their badges to try to get a gun put away. We certainly don’t think that the two are going to be killed off, but there aren’t that many instances where we see these characters confronted in the way that they are going to be here.

Maybe it’s Parker who ends up helping them? Typically, someone who has such a “delinquent” past is going to know some rather seedy people. Maybe he knows the person who is pointing that gun! If nothing else, it’s well-worth thinking about as we prepare for this particular story to air.

