This Is Us season 6 spoilers: When is Kate, Toby divorce coming?

This Is Us season 6 is going to be back next week following a brief hiatus, but for the sake of this article, we’re looking further down the road. In particular, this is the big question we’re asking: What’s coming when it comes to Kate and Toby’s divorce?

We all know that it’s coming, and we’ve indicated for a while that we don’t want it to happen at the very end of the series. There has to be a little bit of time in here for us to heal! We think that’s important for us as viewers, but the same thing for the characters on-screen.

Well, here’s what we can say right now: It does feel like episode 12 of this season is going to be when everything hits the fan. There are still six episodes after it, so that will allow time to see things with Kate and Phillip, and also Toby’s future after the fact. Here’s what Susan Kelechi Watson (who co-wrote this past episode) had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“I’m the one in the cast who is not the biggest crier, but I’m going to tell you now that [Episode 12, written by showrunners Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger] hit hard, and it hit different. I know the story of Kate and Toby is coming, we all know that it’s coming, but it hits different when you read it. Beautifully done.”

So yeah, this is going to be a hard story to digest, especially based on some of the finer details we know already. That cursed smoker is going to find its way into the show all over again…

What do you want to see ahead for Kate and Toby on This Is Us season 6?

