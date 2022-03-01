Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Or, are we seeing yet another hiatus so soon after the one tied to the Olympic Games? There is, of course, a lot of different stuff to talk through as we prepare for some more emotional stories.

The first order of business here, though, is going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment tonight. We’re seeing the show take another week off due this time to the State of the Union, which is forcing almost the entirety of network scripted programming off the air. This is something that we tend to see almost every year, so don’t look at it right now and assume that this is just a one-time situation. It’s happened before, and you can be almost 100% certain that it is going to happen again in the years to come.

If there is any sort of silver lining to the bad news here, it is that this is the final week we’re going to be forced to ensure any sort of hiatus. Once we’re on the other side of this, the plan is to get new installments every step step of the way. There are no more breaks until the May 24 series finale, and in these episodes we’ll see some big reveals and learn a few more things about some of the main characters.

As we prepare for next week’s “Taboo,” one of the big questions relates to what Rebecca wants to tell her kids at Thanksgiving dinner. There are a number of theories out there, but a prevailing one in our mind is that it relates either directly to her Alzheimer’s diagnosis or more in terms of end-of-life care. These aren’t easy conversations to have, but this show has never shied away from any of that.

