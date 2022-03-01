Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 14 talk

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get a second straight new episode, or yet another frustrating delay?

We know a lot of people may not love it, but we have some bad news to go ahead and present. There is no new installment coming up tonight. Why is that? Go ahead and blame the presence of the State of the Union for that. This is something largely out of the major networks’ control — hence, them all taking most of their big shows off the air. We’ll be waiting until March 8 to see the entire FBI franchise return.

So what is coming up on season 4 episode 14? Think in terms of a topical, dangerous story about gun lobbyists and extremists, plus also a more character-based story for OA that puts him in a difficult spot morally. How badly does he want a promotion, and how far is he willing to go outside of himself to make that happen?

To get a few more details all about this particular story, be sure to check out the full FBI season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Ambition” – The team rushes to investigate an extremist gun group after an anti-gun lobbyist building is bombed, with the promise of others to follow. Also, SAC Bashar dangles a possible promotion for OA, but only if he can persuade Tiffany to not report an incident she viewed as misconduct, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We know that there’s also another hiatus coming a little bit later in March and while we wish that wasn’t the case, it’s just part of a fabric of t

