FBI season 4 episode 14 return date at CBS: A look at ‘Ambition’

Following the events of today’s new episode, it makes sense to want the FBI season 4 episode 14 return date at CBS. Unfortunately, this also does come with its fair share of bad news.

So what can we say for now with confidence? It begins with this: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. This isn’t a case of there not being another episode ready; instead, it has to do mostly with the State of the Union being set for next week. So long as that remains the case, you can expect to see the flagship show back in two weeks on Tuesday, March 8. The title for the next new episode is “Ambition,” and there’s something weird coming after the fact here. There’s another week off on March 15. This is an off-and-off schedule that will probably frustrate a lot of people out there.

Do we think that this pattern could hurt the show? Definitely, but we can at least take some solace in the fact that there’s almost certainly more FBI coming beyond this season. While no season 5 is official at the moment, it feels more or less like a sure thing. CBS is wanting to create a franchise here that can last for many years, and also generate some epic crossover events at the same time.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more news in regards to episode 14 over the course of the next few days. The same goes for some of those sister shows in FBI: International and then also FBI: Most Wanted. All of these shows are absolutely bringing a lot of good stuff to the table over the rest of the season, and we’re excited to dive into that and so much more.

