1883 season 2: Are there actually going to be more episodes?

At the moment, we know there’s a lot of confusion surrounding the future of 1883 and ultimately, it’s rather hard to define. Will there be more episodes of the Yellowstone prequel, or are we going to dive more into the 1932 prequel series? We feel like this is a chance to at least tell you what we know for now.

There’s no denying that there is a lot of confusion out there, and it started last month when Paramount+ supposedly renewed 1883 for more episodes, though they stopped short of calling it a season 2. Meanwhile, they also greenlit 1932 the same exact day. Yet, if you read Taylor Sheridan’s postmortem for this past weekend’s finale over at Deadline, it sounds more like 1932 is functioning as 1883 season 2 and the latter was meant to be more of a limited series:

[…The] goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea]. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one. We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did.

Contrast this to what fellow executive producer David Glasser said recently to The Hollywood Reporter:

I don’t want to give away too much, but [1932] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions.

So what’s really happening?

It sounds somewhat like this: There was never an intention to do more 1883, but then Paramount+ went ahead and ordered more episodes anyway. It sounds like we’re going to get some sort of extension to that world, and maybe it will get us closer to the 1893 flashbacks we saw in Yellowstone.

With that said, more of the long-term emphasis is going to be on 1932 and what happens there. Odds are, it will have a similar feel to 1883 in terms of telling a cinematic story over a stretch of several episodes.

