Yellowstone season 5: The latest on possible 6666 spin-off show

We’re one day removed now from the 1883 finale, so why not look further towards Yellowstone season 5? Or, to be specific, why not get into the 6666 spin-off that could be coming alongside it?

At this point, it’s fairly clear that some of the seeds have been planted. We got a sense of that with Jimmy’s story at the ranch down in Texas, and we also met someone else in Emily that is a part of that world. Both of these characters are still set to be major players on Yellowstone season 5 but beyond that, the future is unclear. When it comes to the ranch as a filming location — well, Taylor Sheridan has an ownership stake in the real-life 6666 Ranch. It’s going to be easy for him to come back there at just about any point.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 1883 executive producer David Glasser hinted that something more could be coming from this particular spin-off, but also noted that it’s “coming for next year.” In other words, don’t expect a lot of information on this at any point in the immediate future. Season 5 could further set this up, but we’ll have to see when that presumably starts up a little bit later this year.

We already know at this point that there are a lot of different projects happening across the Taylor Sheridan universe across the board. 1883 still has something more on the way, even if it’s not altogether clear what that something is. Meanwhile, you’re also going to be seeing a 1932 prequel at some point, as well. If 1932 is meant to be a one-season event (in some ways that was the original plan for 1883), it could open the door for 6666 to take more center stage.

