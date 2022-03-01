NCIS season 19 episode 14 promo: Torres’ new assignment

Next week you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 19 episode 14 arrive on CBS — and let’s just say it’s not what you would have expected in advance. “First Steps” is a story that will feature Leon Vance’s daughter, and in a way that could throw her right out in the field.

To go along with that, you’re also going to see Torres and/or Knight tasked with working to ensure that she is okay.

Watch our full review of last night’s big NCIS episode! Take a look below to see everything that we thought about “The Helpers,” including the performance of Brian Dietzen. After you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

So how is Nick going to respond to this? Not all that great. You have to remember that Wilmer Valderrama’s character is the sort of guy who wants to do what he wants whenever he wants to do so, and he doesn’t really like the idea of having to watch out for a newbie out in the field. While Kayla Vance has had some NCIS training, she doesn’t know the ins and outs of field work. It’s a little different from Torres looking after Jimmy’s daughter, mostly because of the fact that in “The Helpers,” the two were back in the office.

Just as you would expect not all that much is going to go according to plan in “First Steps” and by the end of the episode, Kayla could find herself in danger. The promo below is your proof of that! We just wonder if she’s still going to want a career in NCIS once everything is said and done here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS right now, including more information on where things could go from here

What do you most want to see on NCIS season 19 episode 14 overall?

How crazy do you think things will get? Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







