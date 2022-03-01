NCIS season 19 episode 14 spoilers: Vance’s daughter & ‘First Steps’

Next week on NCIS season 19 episode 14, you are going to have a chance to get another character spotlight! Tonight the focus was on Jimmy Palmer; moving forward into “First Steps,” it will be placed more on Leon Vance.

So what is going to be coming this time around? Prepare for a chance to see Vance’s daughter for the first time in years, and also learn more about the training that she’s done with NCIS. Could she end up becoming an agent someday? We wouldn’t rule that out in the slightest.

For some more details about the case at the heart of this story, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 14 synopsis below:

“First Steps” – As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Can you expect Leon to be a pretty protective father? At this point, we’d say to absolutely prepare for that. He could end up more in the field than we’ve seen in some time, and we hope to get a good bit of this father/daughter dynamic.

