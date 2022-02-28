NCIS season 19 episode 13 spoilers: Brian Dietzen on Torres’ big role

Tonight on CBS, NCIS season 19 episode 13 is finally here! We know that the network has kept us waiting a while to see “The Helpers.” Brian Dietzen co-wrote this episode alongside Scott Williams and over the course of it, we’re going to be seeing Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines face a life-threatening situation thanks to a biotoxin that they uncover in the midst of a case. The result of this puts the two of them in quarantine and from here, they are reliant on others in order to survive.

So who do they turn to? Let’s just say that they’re going to need some helpers themselves. Carol Wilson could be relied upon in order to find a cure for the toxin; meanwhile, Nick Torres could prove to be invaluable as he looks after Jimmy’s daughter Victoria. We know that she is already going to be at the office in this episode, so we’ll have to wait and see what Wilmer Valderrama’s character can do to help on an emotional level. After all, emotions are not always Nick’s strong suit!

Nonetheless, Dietzen himself indicates that Torres will be a big help. In a new interview with TV Insider, the actor indicated that “the guy who goes out and kicks [butt] in the field decides his most important job is to be [Victoria’s] North Star” in this episode. We’ve seen in some previews already that Torres has spent plenty of time with Jimmy’s daughter over the past year, and in some ways could be a surrogate uncle-of-sorts.

