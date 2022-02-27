NCIS season 19 episode 13: New ‘The Helpers’ promo shows high stakes

There’s a good chance you’ve been waiting eagerly to see NCIS season 19 episode 13 on CBS tomorrow night and rest assured, we’re right there with you! “The Helpers” is a story that was co-written by Brian Dietzen and Scott Williams, and it’s going to be a Jimmy Palmer spotlight like no other.

Of course, it’s also going to be one of the more dangerous episodes we’ve seen involving the character in some time.

New NCIS video! Be sure to look below to get even more thoughts on this past episode of the crime series. We will be back tomorrow night to break “The Helpers” down, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the #1 way to ensure that you don’t miss out on anything.

In the promo below, you can see a good sense of what we’re talking about here as the character and Kasie find themselves locked away and quarantined from the rest of the team. They’ve been infected by a dangerous biotoxin and with that in mind, they’ll be reliant on Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) to see if she can figure out a cure. This promo gives you a glimpse of Eaton making her big return to the show, and we’re banking on her having a few memorable moments throughout.

It’s possible that we’re more excited for this episode than any other we’ve seen since the departure of Mark Harmon earlier this season. It’s always exciting to see a longtime cast member like Brian try something new, just like it’s also exciting to see a larger update on Jimmy’s life. We’ll see his daughter Victoria play a big role here and in the end, let’s just hope everyone emerges okay from this crisis.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now, including a further dive into Parker’s past

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! After doing that, be sure to also come back around to score some other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







