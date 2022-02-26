NCIS season 19 episode 15 spoilers: More on Parker’s past is revealed!

If you were looking for a chance to get more backstory on Alden Parker, NCIS season 19 episode 15 is going to be that chance. “Thick as Thieves” will air on CBS come Monday, March 14, and there will be chances in here to learn more about Gary Cole’s character within that.

Here and there, we’ve gotten a few clues about his past, and even some of his nerdier leanings. (Think in terms of his affinity for Star Trek.) In this episode, what we’re going to learn is that the character wasn’t always on the straight and narrow — he’s got some darkness within his past!

For some more discussion on this very thing, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Thick As Thieves” – Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This could be one of the more entertaining episodes of the season, even if it’s one where we don’t have any sort of long-term arc introduced. It just gets us to a different setting and allows us a chance to see someone new out in the field. The writers have done a good job of showing that Alden is not Gibbs and moving forward, they will probably work to continue emphasizing that in some shape or form.

