NCIS season 19 episode 13 video: New ‘The Helpers’ sneak peeks!

As we prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 13 to air on CBS this Monday, why not check out some video footage today?

The network was kind enough to reveal today a handful of sneak peeks from “The Helpers,” and within them you get a sense of a few different things. For starters, Jimmy Palmer’s daughter has a good sense of humor; also, we’re going to see one of the best dramatic performances we’ve seen from Brian Dietzen in quite some time.

New NCIS video! Take a look below to get our thoughts on the most-recent episode of the series right now! After you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube and come back around for some more updates and discussions.

The first sneak peek serves as your introduction to Victoria, who we haven’t seen on the show since she was born. We know that technically she would be seven years old in the NCIS timeline, but Dietzen noted already that pandemic restrictions caused them to age the character up slightly. She’s clearly been around some of the ages before — she calls McGee “Uncle Tim” and even has a secret handshake with Torres! Given that Palmer and Nick are friends, that makes sense.

There are two especially funny moments in here — Jessica Knight having no idea how to relate to Victoria (but still trying) and then asking if Gibbs grew a beard while looking at Parker. We honestly can’t tell if she’s joking or if she legitimately forgot that Gibbs doesn’t work there anymore.

The other sneak peeks are more about the case itself — we know that Jimmy and Kasie were exposed to a biotoxin at one point in this episode, and that leads to them being quarantined away from the team while Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) works on a cure. They’ll be doing the same, but you can see that they’re both upset and on edge. We don’t think we’ve seen either one of these characters get as intense as they are in this scene!

The other preview serves as a reminder that the rest of the team will continue to do their part in order to help figure out what’s going on — McGee, Knight, and Parker will be out in the field doing some of their trademark investigative work.

Related – Get some more news on episode 14, a big one for Vance

What are you the most excited to check out when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 13?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations below! We’ll have other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







