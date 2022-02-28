Killing Eve season 4 premiere: Sandra Oh on Eve, Villanelle reunion

The Killing Eve season 4 premiere has come and gone and with that, we’ve now seen the full extent of how much Eve and Villanelle have changed … and how much they haven’t.

The fish-tank scene is going to be iconic for a while. For Villanelle, she was there to show Eve that she was different; but if she was, would she really have been there? She recognizes that there’s always been a performative nature to Jodie Comer’s character, at least in how her desperation for attention serves as a primary driving force. A part of her was obsessed with the image of baptism, of rebirth, with this episode — she thought that it would change her. When she reunited with Eve, she could also see the change in her.

New Killing Eve video! Watch our thoughts on the epic premiere at the bottom of this article. Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the #1 way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates for the rest of the season.

So how is Eve perceiving Villanelle at the moment? Speaking to TVLine in a premiere postmortem, Sandra Oh relates it to “one of those bad relationships where you think, ‘They’re gonna come back… And we’re going to do this dance over again, and then we’re gonna separate’… I think Eve is really ready to let that go.”

Of course, just because Eve feels that way now doesn’t mean she will forever. One of the main narratives of the series is that these two can’t seem to ever drift far apart from each other, even if they try to do so — and by not killing at the end of the premiere, we have at least a sign that Villanelle is at least a little bit different than she once was.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve, including more news on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of the Killing Eve season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







