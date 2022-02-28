Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Eve, Helene, and a plot

Following the events of today’s big Killing Eve season 4 premiere, it only makes sense to look towards episode 2. “Don’t Get Eaten” should prove be an installment about determination — in some way, every single character has a goal they are looking to achieve.

Take, for starters, Eve trying to stop the Twelve by any means necessary. Is she so desperate to do this that she would try to find some common ground with Helene? That seems possible, at least based on some of the early insight we’ve got.

If you do want to get a few more pieces of information now on the story to come, go ahead and check out the full Killing Eve season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

Locating Helene, Eve wonders if she might be useful in her revenge mission against The Twelve; Villanelle’s quest for change goes awry; M16 pushes Carolyn aside and forces her to seek cooperation elsewhere; she must find out who ordered Kenny’s hit.

We suppose that in reading that, the least-surprising news ever is the idea of Villanelle’s quest going awry. This is someone who has claimed that she wanted to change before, but there’s a clear difference between wanting something and making that happen. She’s always been dangerous and we know that one wrong move could flip that switch. Yet, her being on the edge of it is so compelling story-wise; that’s a part of what makes this final season so interesting if she can resist temptation.

