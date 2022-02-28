The Bachelor episode 8: Does Gabby’s grandpa approve of Clayton?

You’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelor episode 8 on ABC tomorrow night, and this marks the all-important hometown dates! You can always count on there being drama from at least one family member and for Clayton Echard, Gabby’s grandfather may be his most staunch opponent.

In a sneak peek for this episode over at Entertainment Weekly, you can learn a few different things about this man. Most importantly, you learn that he doesn’t believe Clayton is genuine and also that he doesn’t think he’s good enough for Gabby.

Does any of this surprise us? In a word, no. He’s obviously going to be protective of his granddaughter, especially coming from a generation where things like reality dating shows weren’t always a thing. We know from previews already that Gabby has a really tough time with her hometown date, and this sort of discerning eye from her grandpa could be why.

Of course, we also feel it’s important to emphasize this: Just because things are tenuous and tough right now doesn’t mean that they will be this way throughout the episode. Clayton may be able to win everyone over with how he talks about Gabby. We do think that he’s definitely into her, and she has a chance to make it to overnight dates or even the final two. There is a little bit of unpredictability to things right now; while his chemistry with Rachel is next-level, we also don’t think there is a runaway favorite at this point. This isn’t like Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette where it was clear almost from night one that she was going to choose Nayte.

