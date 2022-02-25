The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Clayton, Susie’s hometown date! (video)

Monday night’s The Bachelor episode 8 is a mere matter of days away, and Clayton better prepare for all sorts of highs and lows. This is, after all, the thing we’re used to seeing from hometown dates the majority of the time.

For Clayton and Susie, we can at least confirm that their date together is going to start rather fun! One thing we always love is when these dates give us a chance to learn a little bit more about a person. In this case, we find out about how passionate Susie is about Jujutsu, and she takes Clayton to a lesson. It’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of work he needs to do to master any of this, and of course, there’s a joke thrown in here about the term “shrimping.” No matter what happens this season, he just can’t escape the shrimp!

This part of the date feels fun and Clayton seems excited to get to know Susie a little bit better. But is everything going to stay bright and cheerful for him the rest of the time? That’s where things could start to get a little bit murky here. Remember that parents and other family members have a lot of questions for him and he’ll need to be prepared to answer them all. He also can’t be shocked about any of this. These are people who clearly care about their loved ones and with that in mind, they are going to come into this with some serious doubts.

Because of Clayton’s feelings being so all over the map, it’s hard to know exactly who is in the most danger of being eliminated. All we can say is that based on the previews for what’s next, we could be in for a really messy end of the season.

The shrimp saga continues… pic.twitter.com/yQsXwlBxH9 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 25, 2022

