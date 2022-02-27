Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC, back from hiatus with ‘Long Shot’?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? After a fairy long hiatus, are we about to see the installment “Long Shot” on the air? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through within this piece!

So where do we begin? We suppose the best place is with sharing some of the good news — the Nathan Fillion drama is finally back! There’s no denying that it’s been a really long wait due to the Super Bowl and the Olympics, but we’re going to see the show return in a matter of hours with a story that should be fun and eventful — in other words, most of what you would want from this particular cast and crew. The synopsis below offers up a little more on what lies ahead:

“Long Shot” – Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The promo below, meanwhile, gives you an even stronger sense of some of the humor around Randy — this could be a fun episode! Obviously, there are going to be a number of serious moments as well, but this feels like a perfect episode to bring the show back on after a break. Just based on some of those details alone, it feels like this could be reasonably accessible for people who are out there and electing to watch for the first time after American Idol.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4 when it returns to ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







