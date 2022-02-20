Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Is season 4 episode 14 wait over?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 4 episode 14 on the air again after a substantial delay? If you’ve been wondering about that, have no fear: We’re more than happy to help!

Now, we do have to begin with sharing a slice of not-so-thrilling news: There is no new episode of the air tonight. This is the final week of a planned hiatus and at the moment, the idea is for the Nathan Fillion series to come back on Sunday, February 27. If you want more details all about that, we suggest that you check out the full season 4 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Long Shot” – Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see something super-fun in here for Nolan and Harper, largely because the promo below definitely appears to be bringing you some laughs. We like it when the show can deliver some of these lighthearted stories, only to turn things around on a dime with something serious a handful of minutes later.

We do still have a number of episodes left this season, so let’s hope that moving forward, things end up remaining just as unpredictable as we’ve seen so far. It goes without saying, but we’d like to see more advancements for Chen and Bradford’s relationship. Meanwhile, it’d be nice to continuously see Nolan do what he can to challenge leadership within the LAPD, and try to build better community relations as a whole.

