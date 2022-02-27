Peaky Blinders pays tribute to Helen McCrory in season 6 premiere

The Peaky Blinders season 6 premiere arrived on BBC One this weekend, and following the death of the late Helen McCrory this was undoubtedly a somber occasion. There is still a story to tell for Tommy and an array of other characters, but the show also wanted to pay tribute to one of its greatest.

For the past several years, McCrory played rather beautifully the role of Polly Gray — she transcended many storylines and brought such a passion and credibility to the work. When you think about everything that she did throughout her career, the fact that Polly stands out is a real testament to everything that she contributed.

We know the premiere would pay tribute to her, and they did that in a variety of different ways, whether it be the opening of the episode, the blackbirds, or the tribute card at the very end. That is something that will live on in years that follow, and will allow future generations of fans to understand more of the widespread impact that she had on this story.

McCrory passed away in 2021 following a battle with cancer, and at that time many of her friends and colleagues spoke out about the enormous impact that she had. For example, here is just some of what series star Cillian Murphy had to say:

I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend … Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor—fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone who loved Helen in this continued time of mourning.

