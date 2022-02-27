Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Tommy’s next move

Next week on Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2, one thing feels fairly clear: Tommy is going to get himself in a pretty precarious position. We know that he’s going to do what he can to come out on top as he takes on some Boston gangsters (among others), but taking on this challenge is not going to be easy.

We’re still fairly early on in the season and with that, it may be a little bit easier to just assume that nothing altogether consequential is going to happen here. However, you remember soon after this that we’re in the midst of the final season! Every single episode at this point is hugely significant, largely because we are building towards this emotional, epic ending.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming here, take a look at the full Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

Tommy (Cillian Murphy) gets involved in a power game with fascists, freedom-fighters and Boston gangsters … As the players plan to double cross him, Tommy visits an old ally in Camden.

At things go along, be prepared for the walls around Tommy to close in more and more. This is not going to be an easy game for him to tackle — as a matter of fact, it could be the biggest game of his life! We know one of the biggest struggles for any show like this is sticking the landing and we hope that Peaky Blinders can manage to do that. After all, it’s been an enormous hit over the years and has developed quite a large fanbase for itself.

Rest assured, there are more twists and turns — but also some individual moments that will send a rush of emotions to your brain.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peaky Blinders right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







