Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Is the series finally back from what has been a much extended hiatus?

It goes without saying, but there is absolutely going to be a demand to get this show back — it’s been off the air for more than a month, and that is after it was originally set to air at the end of January with a two-hour block that never came to pass. Luckily, it will be airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern tonight — at least provided there are no news interruptions about the situation with Russia and Ukraine.

We’ve heard quite a bit about tonight’s season 13 episode 9 already — the title, for example, is “Under the Influence,” and you can get more insight all about it courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Do you want to get a new big of video insight into the story? Rest assured, we’ve got that as well courtesy of the sneak peek below! This one features Aliyah De León working alongside Fatima on the case. We know that these two, plus Sam, Callen, and everyone else, are going to have their work cut out for them. Because the missing person is an internet celebrity, there will probably be even more pressure on the team than usual to figure this out.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles now, including some other insight on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9?

For the time being, what are some of your central concerns? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are other updates coming, and of course we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







