Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive further into season 13 and whatever the future is going to hold? If you’ve been following the show as of late, then you know already that things have been rather confusing.

Here is what we can go ahead and tell you for the time being: There is no new episode tonight and beyond that, there’s no plan for an episode next week, either. The Winter Olympics are on the air right now and the plan is to keep the series on hiatus until after it wraps. The return date was confirmed this past week to be Sunday, February 27 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The episode that you are getting at that point is one titled “Under the Influence,” which is one we initially expected to air back in January. Yet, the NFL Playoffs pushed it back. You can see a full synopsis below for it, in the event that you have not seen it already:

“Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Odds are, there is going to be another episode airing on Sunday, March 6 as well — another one that was set for January. There could be a hiatus once again due to awards shows later in the spring, but once we get back to NCIS: LA we have a feeling that there will be new episodes more often than not until we get to the very end of everything. Let’s just get excited in advance for that!

Related – Get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, we suggest that you stay at the site for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







