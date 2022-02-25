NCIS season 19 episode count: How many episodes are left?

For most of NCIS season 19, it’s been reasonably unclear how many episodes the show is going to be doing. Yet, are we starting to get a better sense of it?

We should of course note here that things are always still up in the air due to the pandemic. Yet, we do have a few more clues coming in now courtesy of Brian Dietzen, the co-writer for Monday night’s new episode “The Helpers.”

Speaking to TVLine, Dietzen elaborated on the episode count while also going into the complicated way in which a number was decided upon:

A lot of it is a bit of a mystery for me because our writers right now are breaking the last couple of episodes. You know, we weren’t initially picked up for, I think, 21 episodes. Because of [the virus], everyone was picked up for a bit less, and we got our final numbers solidified not too long ago, so everybody’s kind of in a mad rush to break everything and get the writing assignments and whatnot. But I do think the thing that’s going to be happening — and one of my favorite things in the world — is that you’re going to see this team coalesce even more and come together even more. But yeah, there are definitely a few “big events” that have been floated out there that I’m hoping come true, but I can’t report on them because I plain don’t know yet!

So, for now, expect there to be 21 installments, which is a little less than pre-pandemic numbers but also substantially more than what we saw back for season 18. We imagine this is also one of the reasons why we’ve received more story-of-the-week episodes as of late; it’s harder to do larger arcs when you don’t know the length of your season!

Given that Monday’s episode is #13 on the season, there could be eight more that are left on the other side. Prepare accordingly!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

