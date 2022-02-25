Is John Carroll Lynch leaving Big Sky for a second time? We saw the death of Rick Legarski previously; what about his brother Wolf?

Well, at the end of tonight’s big episode we saw the character bludgeoned seemingly to death by Ronald, who he was ready to kill beforehand. He knew that Ronald had disobeyed his orders and that his training had failed. With that in mind, he saw no other choice but to put him down. That did not end up going according to plan in the slightest. Scarlet is the one who really kicked off all the chaos and then Ronald jumped on his opportunity.

With Wolf seemingly gone, we’re now going to see Ronald perhaps more unhinged than ever, and desperate to flee. We saw via the promo that Cassie and Jenny are going to be more aware of him than ever next week, but that doesn’t mean they will track him down. Ronald has somehow had nine lives through the bulk of the series so far; no matter the obstacle that has been thrown at him, he almost always finds a way to make it through. We keep thinking that the writers are going to run out of story for him but for whatever reason, that’s not something that has happened yet.

If this is the end of the road for Lynch, it’s sad mostly in that he is such an accomplished actor who, unfortunately, seems to be killed off on a number of his shows. We won’t forget anytime soon how his role as Twisty the Clown ended over on American Horror Story. Of course, if he is dead now, that gives the actor a chance to dive into other opportunities for the fall TV season.

Related – Get some more news on the next Big Sky

Do you think that John Carroll Lynch is gone from Big Sky for good this time?

Are there no other characters for him to play within this world? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that we won’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







