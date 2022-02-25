Big Sky season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Jenny’s plan in ‘Happy Thoughts’

Want to learn a little more about Big Sky season 2 episode 10 and what lies ahead? Well, for starters, we’re gearing up for a story titled “Happy Thoughts.” Doesn’t that sound pleasant? Well, the story itself is a little bit less so. This is a storyline where Ren is going to wreck some more havoc, and there’s also going to be the potential of more death. That’s just the sort of thing that happens on this show time and time again.

If you want a few more details as to what’s coming up, go ahead and check out the Big Sky season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Happy Thoughts” – Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father’s visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph’s ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path? Find out on the next episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

At this point, it does feel like Ren is going to be around as the Big Bad for most of season 2, even if technically, she’s working for an even bigger bad behind the scenes. What makes all of this so different from the first season is that this is really a problem that is scaled outward. It’s not just a local issue. Instead, it’s something that could impact both Montana and beyond when the dust settles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to give us all of your thoughts and projections right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back around — there are more updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you missing them! (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







