This Is Us season 6: 100th episode is currently being filmed!

We know that we’re only into episode 6 is of This Is Us season 6 tonight, but here’s a story for you that projects down the road. Later this season, you are going to have a chance in order to celebrate the landmark 100th installment of this season!

In a post on Twitter (see below), you can see the writers’ room celebrate what is a fantastic occasion for them all. Based on our own math the 100th episode will be episode #12 of the season, and you should see it air at some point in April.

It’s increasingly rare for TV shows these days to reach the 100-episode milestone, and we say that for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, shows don’t tend to run anywhere near as long; the ratings aren’t typically as good and because of that, you see most programs get canceled a little bit earlier.

Also, most shows tend to do shorter orders these days. Take, for example, La Brea premiering with a ten-episode order, or a lot of cable series staying around the 12-13 episode mark. This Is Us is a show that doesn’t even go to the typical network spot off 22 installments a year; for its final season, it is going to clock in at 18 by the time things are said and done.

Let’s hope that this 100th episode is a big, proper celebration of everything that is great about this show; though, of course, we hope that about every episode that is left.

Celebrating the filming of our 100th episode! #ThisIsUs! We’re so grateful! pic.twitter.com/XcHmQDO9dX — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) February 23, 2022

