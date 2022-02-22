This Is Us season 6 episode 7 return date over at NBC

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to get the This Is Us season 6 episode 7 return date at NBC? Is another hiatus on the way?

We don’t want to be someone to keep you waiting. With that in mind, we should go ahead and get the bad stuff out of the way now: There is no installment set to air in seven days, and that has a lot to do with the State of the Union. NBC is not out to torture us, and they are also are not trying to prolong the final season forever. This is just the sort of thing that happens every year with this Presidential Address.

If there is a silver lining we can touch on here, it’s simple this: There will be new episodes every week from March 8 until the series finale on May 24. This was previously reported by NBC and it will help to ensure there is a little bit more in the way of continuity. This Is Us just got some bad breaks with the last several weeks but the network wants to ensure that there is proper momentum until the end of the road.

In general terms, there is a LOT of emotional content coming before we get to the end of the show; think along the lines of more flash-forwards, tear-jerking moments, and maybe surprises we don’t see coming. As hard as the show can be at times, we’ll still be hoping for a hopeful conclusion.

