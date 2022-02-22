Power Book IV: Force spoilers: Joseph Sikora on Tommy, Liliana

If there is one rather-awesome surprise that has come out of Power Book IV: Force so far, it is the arrival of Liliana. Audrey Esparza’s character is such a deep-pull from the original Power and yet, we’ve loved every scene with her and Tommy so far. Despite him previously wanting her dead, she’s shown herself to be a great partner to him. They’ve got some great banter and also still tension. After all, he doesn’t 100% know if he can trust her!

Just in case you’re wondering if there are still some great things to come for the two, the answer seems to be a pretty-clear yes.

So what went into the decision to bring Liliana on board this show, and where can things go for the two of them moving forward? Speaking in an interview with Digital Spy, here is some of what Joseph Sikora himself said on the subject:

“That was a brilliant decision of [creator] Courtney Kemp to do that, in the way of, what a great actor Audrey Esparza is from certainly one of my favorite relationships that develop over the course of the first season … And I think in a lot of ways that she is that little piece of New York that Tommy needs to keep going.

“There’s obviously huge conflict between them but the relationship that develops in terms of understanding is probably more comforting to Tommy than any other relationship in the series.”

There is absolutely a lot of potential here for drama down the road with the two of them, especially when you consider that brick of drugs with the spider card on it. We wouldn’t be shocked if the Jimenez cartel shows up at some point as a significant (and deadly) blast from the past.

What do you most want to see on Power Book IV: Force with Tommy and Liliana?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on that subject now in the comments! We’ll have some other updates soon enough. (Photo: Starz.)

