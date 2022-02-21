Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 promo: Deceiving Walter Flynn

There’s a ton of cool stuff to prepare for on Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 this Sunday, so where should we begin?

Well, it seems like “Storm Clouds” is going to, at least in some way, pick up where the most-recent episode of the series left off. We mean that mostly through its attempts to show us if the Flynn family and the CBI can actually work together. What we saw in episode 3 was that Walter was the real reason nothing worked. He was offensive, belligerent, and unwilling to move and inch. However, we don’t think that either Claudia or Vic feel the same way. They’re willing to be a little more flexible and we could be seeing them pair up with Diamond’s crew in the near future. Or, they’ll at least think about it.

In the promo below, you can get a sense of some of what we’re talking about here as there’s an attempt to arrange something behind Walter’s back. We’ve already seen that Claudia is willing to do that already, as she’s working to distribute a drug that could make her family a substantial amount of money.

As for Tommy’s goal, it’s to continue to be a middleman-of-sorts, but also potentially brace himself. His partnership with Liliana is super-fun, but our fear is that it’s going to lead to some old faces from the past turning up and wrecking all sorts of havoc. We gotta be prepared for that in advance.

