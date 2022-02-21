9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 promo teases Maddie, Chimney’s return

Just in case you weren’t excited already about 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 coming back to Fox next month, we have some new footage!

If you look below, you can see a first-look preview at the spring batch of episodes, and it showcases a number of different things worth noting. Take, for starters, the potential return of Maddie and Chimney! Jennifer Love Hewitt has been on maternity leave since early on in the season but this preview is evidence that she eventually will return. You do, after all, catch a glimpse of her in an emotional moment. There’s no guarantee that she will be back right away, but we’ll take even a glimpse of her back in this world at this point.

In the story of the show, Maddie was suffering from postpartum and left Los Angeles, feeling as though she would only hurt her baby. Following that time, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) took off to look for her. He’s back in Los Angeles and we tend to think at some point, we’re going to have a chance to see these two characters around each other once more. We’re rooting for happiness! There’s so much dark stuff elsewhere in the show that we need a few moments to smile.

As for another big headline from the end of the fall portion of season 5, Fox is for whatever reason keeping the future of Eddie under wraps. Ryan Guzman’s character recently decided that he could keep going in his old job the same way he once did, but what does that mean for his future? We do tend to think the writers are going to explore that in some shape or form.

