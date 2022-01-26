9-1-1 season 5 episode 11 return date confirmed at Fox!

For everyone out there who has been very interested in diving into 9-1-1 season 5 episode 11, hopefully this update makes you happy!

Today, the network confirmed that on Monday, March 21 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, the flagship show will resume the second part of its season. With that late return date in mind, we tend to think that it will air new episodes weekly for the rest of the season. We know that there are a lot of stories worth getting into when the show comes back, whether it be the future of Eddie and/or seeing when Chimney and Maddie become a prominent part of the story again.

So what does this return mean for 9-1-1: Lone Star? It’s simply a matter of that show shifting back an hour to 9:00. Odds are, the run of Fox’s first-year show The Cleaning Lady will be either over or close to over by then; with its current ratings, we do think it has a reasonably good chance of coming back for another season. Both 9-1-1 series are near locks to return, especially with Fox adding two more hours this fall following them not moving forward with Thursday Night Football. (There’s always a chance at another edition of the franchise, though nothing is confirmed yet.)

Odds are, we’ll start getting more details about the rest of 9-1-1 season 5 and the story at some point around the start of March. Until that time, most of the promotion will probably be spent on the spin-off. We know that there could be more interest on another crossover happening between the two shows, but in between the pandemic and the scattered schedules, we think it’s pretty unlikely to take place this season in some sort of major way.

