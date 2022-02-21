This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Prepare for longer flash-forwards!

It goes without saying that This Is Us season 6 is going to be giving us a lot more flash-forwards down the road. They have to in order to get from point A to point B.

Yet, we feel like we should point out that this isn’t the only thing we’re going to get — we’ll also spend longer periods of time in the future! Rather than hopping into this timeline for a temporary stay, we will actually see some events play out. We will get a legitimate chance to see who the main characters are in this particular era of the story.

In speaking on this subject a little bit further in an interview with Parade, here is some of what executive producer Dan Fogelman had to say on the subject:

“We’ve typically gone to those [three stories] for the most part as flash-forwards, like here’s an endpoint of a journey, but we haven’t lived there a time. It’s fair to say that in the course of the end of the season, we’ll live there more.”

Will we get to spend enough time to actually satisfy anyone? That’s a subject worthy of debate. We know that a lot of loose ends are going to be tied up, but there could be still some questions we want answers to. We know that personally, we want to spend as much time in the future as possible; heck, we wouldn’t be mad if we had a full-fledged spin-off on the next generation of Pearsons.

