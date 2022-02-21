This Is Us season 6 episode 6 photo: A look into Kevin’s past

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 6 has been billed largely as a Beth spotlight, but it feels like there are several goals beyond just offering up that. We’ve seen photos that feature characters at a taping for Kevin’s reboot of “The Manny,” and we also know that there’s going to be a story in the past, as well.

So what could the focus be for that, and could it involve Beth at all? there’s at least something to think about here.

Want to watch our most-recent This Is Us preview now? Then go ahead and see some of our predictions for episode 6 below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates.

The photo above is of the younger version of Kevin, and we know at least that he is tied into this story thanks to Rebecca. She’s been starting to get out there and date, and it could lead to a very awkward moment when she comes home and Kevin’s already there with Sophie. You can see this in the promo below, in the event that you haven’t already.

What will we learn about Kevin and Sophie within this episode in the past? We wonder that, just like we also wonder if this is going to be a precursor in a lot of ways for people who are thinking about Sophie in the present. We know there are a ton of people who actively root for these two to find their way back to each other, even if it doesn’t feel like there’s an easy road ahead to make that happen. (We’re still in the camp that Kevin is best off with Madison, though they have plenty to work through as well.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see for Kevin moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay at the site for even more updates that you absolutely won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







