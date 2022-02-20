Snowfall season 5 spoilers: The path ahead for Aunt Louie, Franklin Saint

Isn’t it great to know that Snowfall season 5 is coming in just a matter of days? There’s no denying that we’ve been waiting forever to see it.

So what story is going to stand out when the dust settles here? It’s hard to know, mostly because there is such a wide array of possibilities! You can argue that Louie is one of the most important people within Franklin Saint’s inner circle; yet, is she ready to move things more in her own direction?

At the end of season 4, the character made it clear that she wanted more distance for her and Jerome in terms of how they work. This may give the two of them a little more independence when it comes to some of their work, but what’s the trade-off in doing this? One of the things that we’ve certainly learned over the years is that actions have consequences — and Snowfall pays things off with that more so than almost any other show out there.

The relationship between Louie and Franklin is spotlighted more in a Twitter post over here, so we highly suggest that you check that out! We do think it sets a pretty-darn good foundation for everything else that we’re going to be seeing over time. Jerome also will have a role in that, but we tend to think of Louie as more of the point-person between the two. Jerome’s part will become illuminated a little more over time.

What do you want to see from Franklin and Aunt Louie moving into Snowfall season 5?

