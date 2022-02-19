Snowfall season 5 star Damson Idris talks producing role

The premiere of Snowfall season 5 is just a matter of days away, and it goes without saying it’s going to be big on all fronts. How can it now be, all things considered? Franklin’s empire is expanding, he’s found more success, but he’s also facing more danger. In general terms, there’s a little more on his plate than ever before.

Ironically, you could also say the same thing here about the man behind the role in Damson Idris. Just remember that he is taking on the role here of producer for the first time — it gives him even more influence behind the scenes, which is much deserved after so many years on the show. (Of course, he’s also worthy of an Emmy nomination, even though we haven’t seen him get that as of yet for this role.)

While at the recent TCA panel for the series, Idris had the following to say (per the show’s official Twitter) on the subject of being a producer — think along the lines of what it means to him:

“Being a producer and being in that position of ‘power’ I guess, forces you to be more humble and to care more about people…It’s not about me, it’s about everything.”

Damson also praised the show for getting better and better at the panel, which is easily something we agree on and not something that is easy for any show in general to do. It’s just found a way, year after year, to build on some of the stories that are already on-screen.

