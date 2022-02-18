Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 spoilers: Actor teases shocking finale

The Call the Midwife season 11 finale is almost here on BBC One, and we can only hope that you are prepared! Based on early indications, it feels like we are going to see what may end up being one of the most stunning episodes in the history of the drama.

The first thing we should do here is better set the stakes. At the start of the episode, you will see the lives of Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne in grave danger following the train crash. It’s our hope that the two emerge from this in reasonable shape, but we also recognize that nothing is confirmed. Not every character around Nonnatus is even going to be aware of what happened! This is one of the biggest events that the series has ever done, and that is regardless of whether or not these characters survive.

Speaking in a new interview on Lorraine (per Digital Spy), here is what Georgie Glen (who plays Miss Higgins) had to say about the recent cliffhanger, plus where the series is going from here:

“When I saw the episode myself, I was shocked – and I knew it was coming … So I think the way it just evolved and happened at the end of the episode was shocking. Didn’t see it was about to happen.

“I’m terrified I say anything that gives anything away – I’ve had the Riot Act read to me! I’ve got to be terribly careful what I say. But obviously that drama will continue to unfold throughout the final episode…”

Are we hoping for some resolution within this final episode? Absolutely! While we know already that there’s a season 12 coming, Call the Midwife isn’t one of those series that often ends with a huge cliffhanger; they tend to wrap up at least the majority of their loose ends leading into a hiatus.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

