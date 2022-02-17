Call the Midwife season 11 finale spoilers: Stephen McGann on epic event

In the event you did not know already the Call the Midwife season 11 finale is a mere matter of days away — and absolutely, it’s going to prove devastating. The previews already suggest that a million times over.

If you missed the promo this past weekend, you can take a look at one below — the train crash is the foundation for everything that happens. Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne are the two characters specifically in danger, and the situation will be exacerbated by the fact that some others won’t even know what happened until a good ways into the episode. They may be left to rely on each other, and also complete strangers, in order to survive.

So why tell this story at this point? Why put these characters in danger? Speaking to What to Watch, Stephen McGann notes that a big part of the inspiration came from doing a significant role-reversal for some of these characters:

‘This is a huge event. Heidi said, ‘I want something where the ones at Nonnatus House who normally run things when something goes wrong should be the ones imperiled. Therefore, everybody else has to step up.’ A disaster like this can make or break people. Who’s going to collapse and who’s going to steer the ship?”

We do think that Nonnatus is aided by the fact that there are so many longtime employees and people who know the operation both backwards and forwards. There will be struggles no doubt, but these midwives and sisters are a family. They’ll support each other and while we can’t promise a finale free of tragedy, we tend to think that the central themes of the series will remain.

