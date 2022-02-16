Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Who is Tariq’s biggest threat?

As we prepare ourselves far in advance for Power Book II: Ghost season 3, why not have a chance about threats? In particular, who is the person that keeps Tariq St. Patrick up at night?

So long as this show lasts on Starz, we always think there’s going to be danger for this character. That feels inevitable! The question then becomes who will be bringing the heat, and what can be done in order to evade some of it.

Watch our latest Power Book II: Ghost video now! Take a look below for some more thoughts on the epic season 2 finale. Once you do just that, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s where you can also see our latest discussion on Power Book IV: Force.

Below, you can see four people who, at least for the time being, we’re thinking about as major threats.

Saxe – It’s easy to say Cooper just because he’s working now as a double-agent for Jenny. Yet, we can’t see him ever being Tariq’s undoing; he’s more the annoying pest who will cause him a lot of problems long the way.

Cane – He’s going to be a danger just because there’s SO much of a history here already! However, Cane is so reckless that it’s hard to think of him coming up with some sort of foolproof plan to really take out Tariq and have it stick.

Monet – Of the people we’ve mentioned so far, she’s the most capable — especially if she worked in tandem with Lorenzo, if there was any hope of them getting on the same page again. There’d have to be a compelling motive, though, and for now, Tariq still holds value to Monet.

Effie – This is, in the long term, the person Tariq should be the most worried about. Emotionally, she actually understands him better than anyone else — and that is precisely why she is so dangerous. She’s really the only person who could betray him and it would shock him. Sometimes, the most dangerous threat is the one sitting right under your nose.

Related – Check out more news on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 filming

Who do you think is the biggest threat for Tariq entering Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss out on any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







